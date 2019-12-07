|
Eric Ian Murphy
Louisville - 52, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 6, 2019 with his family by his side.
He was a loving husband, father, brother, son and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles H. Murphy.
He is survived by his wife, Jane; his son who he adored, Sam; mother, Joyce; brother, Sean (Annie); his niece Taylor and nephew Andrew; as well as a plethora of extended family and friends.
He loved to read and learn and was always seeking to learn and to understand himself better as well as those around him, as he previously worked as a licensed clinical social worker assisting others with issues that they felt were beyond them. Prior to that, he previously worked at Hawley-Cooke, where he was a manager and developed many lifelong friendships for which he was forever grateful. He loved and wanted to honor God through the illness and the complications from such that eventually took his life. And, he wanted others to know that he was grateful and despite developing an illness that changed his life dramatically in the last year and a half - that he and his family were "blessed" in many ways over and over by God through friends, co-workers and extended family & the staff at UL on 5E - where there are "angels" in nursing, physician, secretarial, dietary, respiratory, therapy and janitorial clothing. He loved making a positive difference in the lives of others and did so many times over from the comments of those around him.
He also loved UL, IU, the beach and just spending time with family and friends. He will be missed by those who loved him most but will forever be in their hearts and mind.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Monday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Highway and after 10a.m. Tuesday at the Chapel of the Woods. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Chapel in the Woods (Southeast Christian Church) 1407 Moser Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Bone Marrow Transplant unit on 5E at UL hospital to benefit friends and family of patients in treatment there.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019