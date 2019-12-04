 -->
Services
St Bernard's Church
7500 Tangelo Dr
Louisville, KY 40228
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernard Church
7500 Tangelo Drive
Louisville, KY
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Eric Joseph Pocker


1953 - 2019
Louisville - Eric Joseph Pocker, 66, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019 with loving family at his side.

There will be a mass held in his honor Saturday, December 7th at 11 am at St. Bernard Church 7500 Tangelo Drive in Lou, KY. A celebration of Life will follow from 12:00 - 3:00. Please join us as we share stories and memories and celebrate the life of Joe.

Joe was born on October 13, 1953 in Louisville, Kentucky to Barry and Pat Pocker. Joe was a Plumber by trade and a hard worker dedicated to helping his family and friends. Joe had a huge heart of gold and would do whatever he could if you were in need. He was a proud Father and Grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Barry Pocker, and Grandparents Riley Joseph and Berndine Christine (Grote) Gagel, and Alta Pocker Rudd.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Lesley Spink (Gena), and Eric Pocker (Micki), his mother, Pat Pocker, his sisters, Mary Pat Scott (Jerry), Chris Romecki (Mike), Lisa Burris (Donnie), Jill Karem (Pete), brother, Tim Pocker, and grandchildren, Maxton, Mark, Claire, Harper, and Hannah. He is also survived by a large circle of extended family and good friends that think the world of him. He will be greatly missed.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
