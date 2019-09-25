|
|
Eric Lebaron Easton
Louisville -
Easton, Eric Lebaron, 66, of Louisville died Tuesday September 24, 2019 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. He was a retired social worker for the state of Kentucky, an entrepreneur and a member of First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his mother Melvena Townsend Easton; a sister Chamel Easton Gray; a niece Marcia Easton; a nephew Kenneth Reginald Nunn; a great niece and nephew Francia Jones and Kenneth Nunn, Jr.
His funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday September 28, 2019 at his church 3601 Virginia Ave. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019