W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church
3601 Virginia Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church
3601 Virginia Ave
Eric Lebaron Easton

Eric Lebaron Easton Obituary
Eric Lebaron Easton

Louisville -

Easton, Eric Lebaron, 66, of Louisville died Tuesday September 24, 2019 at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center. He was a retired social worker for the state of Kentucky, an entrepreneur and a member of First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his mother Melvena Townsend Easton; a sister Chamel Easton Gray; a niece Marcia Easton; a nephew Kenneth Reginald Nunn; a great niece and nephew Francia Jones and Kenneth Nunn, Jr.

His funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday September 28, 2019 at his church 3601 Virginia Ave. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday at the church.

Arrangements are by W. P. Porter Mortuary. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
