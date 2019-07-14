|
Erik Michael Dunn
Orlando, FL. - Erik Michael Dunn, age 39, died on Monday, July 8 2019, in Orlando, Florida after a brief illness. Erik was born June 10, 1980 in Gurdon, Arkansas to Richard and Connie Dunn, and grew up in Natchitoches, Louisiana. He had been a resident of Louisville, Kentucky for the past fourteen years where he was a member of Southeast Christian Church.
Erik graduated from Natchitoches Central High School in 1998 and received his bachelor's degree from Northwestern State University in 2003. He was proud to have served in law enforcement and retired from the Louisville Metro Police Department in 2016. At the time of his passing, Erik was working as a Transportation Coordinator for UPS in Louisville. He loved being outdoors and was happiest when he was hunting, fishing, or riding 4-wheelers with his family and friends.
Erik was preceded in death by his father, Richard Dunn, his maternal grandparents, J.C. and Evelyn Walker, and his paternal grandparents, Wallace Dunn and Virginia Brooks Dunn. He is survived by his two daughters, Bailey Dunn and Hadley Dunn of Louisville, Kentucky (their mother Erin Dunn); his mother, Connie Dunn of Cocoa, Florida; his brother Richard Dunn of Davenport, Florida, his sister Leah Dunn Witman (Jerry) of Clermont, Florida; his niece Sophia Witman of Clermont, Florida; and his nephew Elijah Witman of Clermont, Florida. Erik's daughters, Bailey and Hadley, were the joy of his life, and he especially loved taking them to the zoo and spending time with them at Disney World.
A celebration of life event will be scheduled at a later date. The family would like to encourage Erik's friends to make memorial donations to the Louisville Metro Police Foundation-Officer/Member-In-Distress.
https://saferlouisville.org/donate-now/
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019