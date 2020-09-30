1/
Erin Louise Barker
Erin Louise Barker

Tampa, FL - Erin Louise Barker, 39, of Tampa, FL passed away on September 3, 2020. She was born in Louisville, KY on January 6, 1981. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Louise Durbin and Eugene Barker. She is survived by her parents Robert and Marilyn (Pooler, GA), her brothers Matthew (Kacy) and Nicholas (Miranda) and her nephews, Ethan, Noah and Tyler Barker.

A funeral mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church in Louisville on Saturday, October 3 at 10am with burial to follow at St. Michaels Cemetery.




Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
