Services
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
The Peterson-Dumesnil House
301 S. Peterson Ave
Louisville, KY
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
3:30 PM
The Peterson-Dumesnil House
301 S. Peterson Ave
Louisville, KY
Louisville - It is with great sadness that the family of Erin Zellers announces his sudden passing on February 26, 2019, in Louisville, Kentucky, at the age of 38. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of nine years, Kelly, and their daughter Violet. He will also be remembered by parents Ken and Mary Beth Nevitt, and Sarah Zellers, grandmothers Dolores Zellers and Jeanette Held, brothers Atticus (Caitlin), Morgan (Gwen), and Eliot (Alexis) Zellers, Will (Madeline) Nevitt, parents-in-law Steve and Sherri Briscoe, and brother-in-law Daniel (Michelle) Briscoe. He is survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Erin is the son of Clyde Zellers and Barbara Held Nevitt who preceded him in death.

A memorial will be held at The Peterson-Dumesnil House at 301 S. Peterson Ave, Louisville, KY on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 2-5, with remembrance at 3:30.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 1, 2019
