|
|
Erlene W. Neagle
Louisville - Erlene W. Neagle, 91 passed away Monday, June 3, 2019.
She was the former Erlene Pierce, a native of Greensburg, Ky, and a member of Ralph Ave. Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 72 years Walter J. Neagle, son Steve Neagle, grandchildren Shelbi Collins (Matt) and Shane Neagle (Jasmine), one great grandson Sheppard Stone Collins and cousin Ruby Bishop.
Funeral service 11 AM Friday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Warf Cemetery, Greensburg, Ky. Visitation 2 to 8 PM Thursday.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 5, 2019