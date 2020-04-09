|
Erma Belle Hill
Jeffersonville, IN - 94, passed away on April 9, 2020. After retiring from Jeff Boat as a registered nurse she enjoyed cooking, bird watching, flowers, reading and working puzzles. What meant the world to Erma and brought her much joy, was being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Hill; son, Kevin Hill and her parents, Carl and Lettie May.
Erma is survived by her children, Joe Hill, Tom (Teri) Hill and Melanie (Tony) Kaelin; grandchildren, Baron (Shellie), Jared, Julie, Matt, Natalie (Todd), Jake, Brooke (Tom) and Amber (Kip); great-grandchildren, Blake, Hillary, Isabella, Addison, Kaelin, Cason, Karis, Tinley, Bexley and Lainey and sister, Wanda Huffman.
Erma will be laid to rest at Saint John's Cemetery in Carrollton, KY.
The family asks that expresses of sympathy be made to Amedisys Hospice, 305 Quartermaster Court, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 or St. Augustine Catholic Church, 315 E. Chestnut Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47130. www.scottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020