Erna Ottl Gwinn
Erna Ottl Gwinn passed away on March 3, 2020, at age 90. She was born on April 1, 1929, in Munich, Germany, the eldest of four daughters of Josef and Anna Ottl. With help from a teacher who recognized her intelligence and drive, she became the first in her family to enter the elite Gymnasium school system. During WWII, her school was evacuated to the Alps, where she shared adventures and privations of wartime with classmates who became her lifelong friends. She was first in her class on the rigorous Abitur examination and went on to gain a college degree in teaching. In 1951, she met Joel Gwinn, a young American army lieutenant on duty in Munich, who shared her passion for education. They fell in love and were married in 1954, when she emigrated to the United States. After Joel completed his PhD in physics at West Virginia University, they moved to Louisville, Kentucky, where they raised four children and were active in the Highland-Douglass neighborhood. Erna received a master's degree at the University of Louisville for her research on the city's rich German history and resumed her career, teaching German at Eastern High School. Erna and Joel were lifelong learners and teachers whose intellectual curiosity, playfulness, and enthusiasm inspired their children, students, and many others. When Joel passed away in 2010, they had been married for 56 years. Erna spent her last years in Atlanta, where she enjoyed the company of her oldest daughter. She is survived by her sister Herta Sigl and family, her children Marta (John Long), Carl (Elisabeth), Katrina, and Rosa (Pamela Zorich) Gwinn, her grandchildren Joseph and Caroline Long, and a number of others who called her Oma. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to Louisville Public Media, 619 S 4th St, Louisville, KY 40202, or via louisvillepublicmedia.org/support.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020