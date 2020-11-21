1/1
Rev. Ernest Adriel Carpenter
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernest's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Ernest Adriel Carpenter

Louisville - The Rev. Ernest Adriel Carpenter, 90, of Louisville, KY entered eternal rest on November 19, 2020 after a long illness.

Ernest was born in Shelbyville, KY to Estill Forrest and Mary Margaret Carpenter on May 6, 1930. He married the love of his life, Ernestine Gillespie Carpenter, on June 10, 1966, at the Springfield Baptist Church, and they spent 54 amazing years together. He graduated from Shelbyville High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Georgetown College and the Bachelor of Divinity, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts in Christian Education, and the Master of Religious Education degrees from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was ordained to the ministry at First Baptist Church of Shelbyville and served the Salem Baptist Church in Southville, Taylorsville Baptist Church in Taylorsville, Bruner's Chapel Baptist Church in Harrodsburg, Madison Avenue Baptist Church in Covington, and Oaklawn Baptist Church in Paducah; he retired in 1989. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."

He is survived by his wife Ernestine and their son Don Scott Carpenter of San Francisco, sister-in-law Marian Copeland (Chuck) of Louisville, sister-in-law Nancy Keys (Dewey, Sr.) of Nashville, Anne & Catherine Clark of Louisville, as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, a sister Lillian Eddington, brothers John Dudley Carpenter and Burnett Carpenter, in-laws Marion Sweeney & Anna Ernestine Gillespie, brother-in-law Donald Kidd, and his canine companion, Bailey.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, visitation will be private and a private Celebration of Life and Witness to the Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with The Rev. Dr. Jeffrey L. Hicks officiating. The service will be available on Facebook live at 10am Wednesday. Both the visitation and the service will be at Highlands Funeral Home (3331 Taylorsville Road); masks and physical distancing are required for all in attendance. Burial will take place at Cemetery Hill in Springfield, KY.

Flowers are welcomed; gifts in Ernest's memory to the American Cancer Society or the Colon Cancer Prevention Project are also appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved