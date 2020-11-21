Rev. Ernest Adriel Carpenter
Louisville - The Rev. Ernest Adriel Carpenter, 90, of Louisville, KY entered eternal rest on November 19, 2020 after a long illness.
Ernest was born in Shelbyville, KY to Estill Forrest and Mary Margaret Carpenter on May 6, 1930. He married the love of his life, Ernestine Gillespie Carpenter, on June 10, 1966, at the Springfield Baptist Church, and they spent 54 amazing years together. He graduated from Shelbyville High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts from Georgetown College and the Bachelor of Divinity, Master of Divinity, Master of Arts in Christian Education, and the Master of Religious Education degrees from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary. He was ordained to the ministry at First Baptist Church of Shelbyville and served the Salem Baptist Church in Southville, Taylorsville Baptist Church in Taylorsville, Bruner's Chapel Baptist Church in Harrodsburg, Madison Avenue Baptist Church in Covington, and Oaklawn Baptist Church in Paducah; he retired in 1989. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."
He is survived by his wife Ernestine and their son Don Scott Carpenter of San Francisco, sister-in-law Marian Copeland (Chuck) of Louisville, sister-in-law Nancy Keys (Dewey, Sr.) of Nashville, Anne & Catherine Clark of Louisville, as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, a sister Lillian Eddington, brothers John Dudley Carpenter and Burnett Carpenter, in-laws Marion Sweeney & Anna Ernestine Gillespie, brother-in-law Donald Kidd, and his canine companion, Bailey.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, visitation will be private and a private Celebration of Life and Witness to the Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 with The Rev. Dr. Jeffrey L. Hicks officiating. The service will be available on Facebook live at 10am Wednesday. Both the visitation and the service will be at Highlands Funeral Home (3331 Taylorsville Road); masks and physical distancing are required for all in attendance. Burial will take place at Cemetery Hill in Springfield, KY.
Flowers are welcomed; gifts in Ernest's memory to the American Cancer Society
or the Colon Cancer Prevention Project are also appreciated.