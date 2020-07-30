Ernest G. MickaLouisville - Ernest G. Micka, 102 years old, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020.1st Sergeant, Ernest "Ernie" G. Micka, served in the United States Army during World War II from February 1941 thru June 1945. On April 5, 2020, Ernie celebrated his 102nd birthday. Ernie was in Company B, 15th Engineer Combat Battalion, 9th Infantry Division. In November, 1942, the 9th Infantry Division invaded North Africa in Safi engaging the French Army. After the campaign in Africa was completed in May 1943 about 200,000 German and Italian troops had been captured. They then moved on to invade Sicily under General Patton's orders in July 1943. Patton's mission was to defeat the Germans and he wanted to get to Messina before General Montgomery of the British Army. Patton was successful. They then boarded ships in November 1943 and sailed to England to train and prepare for D-Day.The 9th Division invaded Utah Beach in France on D-Day +3 because Eisenhower did not want his most experienced troops to suffer the major casualties expected in the first couple of days of the invasion. Their mission was to capture Cherbourg Naval Base occupied by the Germans. They captured the Naval Base and began using it. They proceeded to St. Lo where they were stopped by the Germans. A U.S. air raid consisting of about 3,000 bombers and fighters broke the troops loose allowing them to move on to Belgium, ultimately headed for Berlin.In Bonn, Germany the Remagen (Ludendorff) Bridge was captured by the 9th Armored Units. The 9th Infantry Division was called upon to protect the already impaired bridge. The Germans tried to destroy the bridge with Stuka Dive Bombers but the 9th Infantry defended it for 5 days while U.S. Troops used it for crossings. Shortly thereafter, it collapsed from the heavy use.The Battle of the Bulge began on December 16, 1944. This was Hitler's last push where he used his most experienced, ruthless troops. Their mission was to get to Antwerp where they would meet reinforcements. The weather finally broke and skies cleared up allowing a major U.S. air raid to break-up the German advance. This allowed the U.S. troops to proceed toward Berlin where they waited for the Russians to capture Berlin and meet the U.S. troops at the Elbe River which signaled the end of World War II.After the Battle of the Bulge, the 9th Infantry Division earned the nickname, "The Old Reliables" due to its outstanding and consistent performances in battle. In May 1945 the war was declared over. In June 1945 Ernie was told that would be flying home on the Green Hornet with General Eisenhower, who ultimately ended up staying in Paris until November. When Ernie arrived home in New England, he took one month off to recuperate from serving in WWII from start-to-finish and then started looking for a job. He ultimately landed a job with General Electric and remained with the company until he retired at age 62.He was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Moose Lodge #5, American Legion Highland Post #201 and Middletown VFW #1170 and an active Honor Flight Bluegrass participant.Ernie was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Starkey Micka and is survived by his sons, Ernest F. Micka (Gretchen) and Richard R. Micka (Marilyn); grandchildren, Marcy Chancey, Jeff Micka, Lauren Thomas and Jonathan Micka; great grandchildren; and great great grandchildren.Funeral mass is 10am Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation is 3-6pm Monday, August 3, 2020 at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.