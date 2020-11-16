1/2
Ernest L. "Scratch" Hartlage
Ernest L. "Scratch" Hartlage

Louisville - 88, passed away November 15, 2020.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Ida Mae (French) Hartlage; parents, Ernest and Emma Hartlage; brother, Jay Hartlage ; and sisters, Rosie O'Neil and "Red" Greenwell .

He is survived by his son, Mike Hartlage (Debbie); grandchildren, Rutilina Hall (Chris), Colter Hartlage (Natalie), Lena Hartlage, and Katherine Hartlage; brothers, Sid and Kenny Hartlage (Mary); and sister, "Whitey" Leitner.

His funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5431 Johnsontown Rd. with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home - Dixie Highway
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
