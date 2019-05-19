Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home
Okolona, KY
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home
Okolona, KY
Resources
Ernest Lee "Ernie" Thomas Obituary
Ernest "Ernie" Lee Thomas

Louisville - Ernest "Ernie" Lee Thomas, 67, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019.

Ernest was a proud Navy Veteran; he served for twenty-four years before retirement. He also retired from Thybar Corporation after eighteen years.

His father, William E. Thomas and sister, Cathy Rose precede Ernest in death.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 33 years, Barbara Thomas, daughters, Marlow Thomas, Cathy Tiseo (Dan), mother, Mary Faye Ferguson, sisters, Christine Weakley (James), Paula C. Colvin (Dan Kessler), Carla Alford (Frankie), four grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A funeral service to celebrate the life of Ernest will be, Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 am in the chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home-Okolona with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff, Kentucky. Visitation will be Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2-8 pm at the funeral home. Please visit our website www.archlheadypreston.com to leave your online condolences for the family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 19, 2019
