Ernest Louis RayLouisville - Ernest Louis Ray, 68, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. He was born on June 9, 1952 to the late Ernest Alfred and Equisha White Ray, Sr. He retired from Central State Hospital and was a member of St. Stephen Church. He is survived by his mother Equisha White Ray, daughters, Equisha Keys (Daniel) and LaTonya Williams; a devoted son PJ Louis Ray (Brittany); brothers, Ronnie White and Charles Ray (Kathy); eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; his best friend for 53 years James (J.D.) Standard, and a special friend Natalie Ganus.Funeral services will be on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at 11:00 am, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Burial will be in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 11:00 to 7:00 pm on Tuesday.