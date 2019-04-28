Services
Memorial service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
The Chapel in the Woods
1407 Moser Road
Louisville - Ernest N. Kennedy, 79, husband to Roycelaine (Baker) Kennedy, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday April 23, 2019 at Jeffersontown Rehabilitation.

He was born to the late Horace and Elizabeth Kennedy in Elkton, Kentucky on March 6, 1940. He is also preceded in death by his son, Rory Kennedy.

Ernie worked selling office supply products for over 20 years; he was a member of Southeast Christian Church, and a member of the Okolona Street Rods

Besides his wife of 59 years, he is survived by their daughter Trina Sorrels (Rick) along with grandchildren, Courtney Little (Matt), Griffin Kennedy, Payton Kennedy and daughter-in-law Nancy Kennedy Sauder.

The family would like to thank the Hosparus staff for their care and kindness with a special thanks to Melissa with Jeffersontown Rehabilitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Hosparus of Louisville, P. O. Box 35425, Louisville, Kentucky, 40232-9892.

A memorial service will be held on Friday (5/3) at 11:00 am in The Chapel in the Woods, 1407 Moser Road. There will be a gathering after the service until 2:00 pm.

Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
