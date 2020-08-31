1/1
Ernest R. "Ernie" Wright
Ernest R. "Ernie" Wright

Louisville - Ernest R. "Ernie" Wright on August 25th, 2020, passed away at 83 years of age. He was an Army veteran. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Stella Wright; daughter, Terri Wright (Simpson); wife, Simone Simpson Wright; siblings, Bea, Edith, Fred, Kenneth, and Dewey. Ernest is survived by his children, Toni Wright, Fred (Crystal), Chet (Carri); brother Paul; niece and business partner, Bev Tilman; 25 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; his dear friend Trisha Hale. Visitation will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 from 2-8pm at Evergreen Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 and respect for the health concerns there will be no funeral service.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Visitation
SEP
4
Visitation
2:00 - 8:00 PM
Evergreen Funeral Home
August 31, 2020
RIP Ernie. You were a fun person to work for. May God bless you and your family.

Vonna Eicher
