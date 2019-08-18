|
Ernest Wilder Denham
Louisville - ERNIE DENHAM unexpectedly received his wings on Wednesday, August 7th. A Louisville native, he graduated from Seneca HS in 1961 then went on to play golf at the University of Louisville while earning a degree in math. He then earned his masters from the University of Kentucky. Ernie was preceded in death by his mother Virginia and father Ralph.
Coach D, was a very giving man and impacted many lives across our commonwealth, especially in the golfing community. He enjoyed many years growing up at Big Spring CC and was an assistant golf professional there. He was an Executive Director of KGA - PGA where he served for 11 years and continued to be part of KY Golf family as a golf rules official. Ernie went on to become men's golf coach for 12-years at his alma mater the UofL. He spent the last 17 seasons at Bellarmine University as their men's golf coach.
There are many highlights associated with his distinguished career, but none greater than his off-golf course work stressing importance of academics and volunteerism. At UofL his golf TEAM won Cards Spirit Award for their community work especially with The First Tee of Louisville. He continued this tradition while coaching at Bellarmine University. In the classroom his 2017-18 Knights were named, "Academic National Champions" by Golf Coaches Association of America, Coach D also had 14 College All-American Scholars during his tenure. Couple this with his DII College All-Americans, 2-Great Lakes Valley Conference championships, he led 3-teams to NCAA DII finals along with 2-individuals, it is easy to see why his loss will be mourned both on and off the golf course.
Ernie was also a basketball fanatic and volunteered his time working the score board for many local teams and tournaments. Being a math major he contributed many hours to compiling stats for Trinity HS and was given a replica championship plaque for his contributions to their 2012 state championship. A consummate handicapper he loved to talk sports, horse racing, cards and backgammon. Lastly there was not a road trip with his golf TEAMs which didn't have a putting contest where he was victorious more times than not. A beloved man who will be missed, he earned his wings.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held Saturday August 24th at Bellarmine University in Knights Hall, 2000 Norris Place, from 10AM - Noon. Memorial gifts may be made to the Bellarmine University Golf Program in memory of Ernie Denham. Send to Bellarmine University, In Memory of Ernie Denham, 2001 Newburg Rd, Louisville, KY 40205
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019