Ernestine Mattingly
Ernestine Mattingly

Louisville - Ernestine Mattingly, 94, entered into rest on Wednesday May 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by Her Husband, Arlie B. Mattingly, Sr.; Her Son, Ronald Wayne Mattingly, Sr.; She is survived by her Daughter, Carol Jane Pennington; Son, Arlie B. Mattingly, Jr.; 10 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 1pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Her visitation will be held on Wednesday after 10am until time of service at the funeral home.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
JUN
3
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
