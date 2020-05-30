Ernestine MattinglyLouisville - Ernestine Mattingly, 94, entered into rest on Wednesday May 27, 2020. She was preceded in death by Her Husband, Arlie B. Mattingly, Sr.; Her Son, Ronald Wayne Mattingly, Sr.; She is survived by her Daughter, Carol Jane Pennington; Son, Arlie B. Mattingly, Jr.; 10 Grandchildren and 11 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandchildren. Her Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 1pm at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Her visitation will be held on Wednesday after 10am until time of service at the funeral home.