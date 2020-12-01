1/1
Ernestine S. Shealey
Louisville - Shealey, Ernestine S., 75, of Louisville died Saturday November 28, 2020 at Norton Audubon Hospital. She was a native of LaGrange, GA, a retired employee of the Phillip Morris Corp. and a member of First Virginia Avenue Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by a son Reginald L. Turner; a granddaughter Rhia LaNae Turner and a host of nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday December 4, 2020 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Avenue. She will be entombed at Evergreen Mausoleum. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday.

Online condolences wpportermortuary.com




Published in Courier-Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
DEC
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
W. P. Porter Mortuary
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
