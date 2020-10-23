Ernestine SallengLouisville - Ernestine Salleng, 79, passed away on October 22, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born on July 5, 1941 in Sunfish Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ephram and Hazel Durbin. Ernestine worked as a hospital secretary for Methodist Hospital and worked at Sugar and Spice Doughnut shop in Louisville. Her favorite pastime was cooking savory meals for her friends and family. Besides her husband of 64 years, Willard, she leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Beverly Phillippe, son, Marvin Salleng (Tina), sister, Norma Jean Blanton, brother, James Durbin, grandchildren, Christine, Corey, and James, great-grandchildren, Will, Maryam, Tasneem, and Sumayyah. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday October 26, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd., Louisville, Ky. A visitation will be held on Sunday October 25, 2020 from 12:00 until 4:00 PM at the funeral home. The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care that Baptist Health Louisville and the Hospice Group gave to Ernestine.