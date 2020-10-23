1/1
Ernestine Salleng
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ernestine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ernestine Salleng

Louisville - Ernestine Salleng, 79, passed away on October 22, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born on July 5, 1941 in Sunfish Kentucky, the daughter of the late Ephram and Hazel Durbin. Ernestine worked as a hospital secretary for Methodist Hospital and worked at Sugar and Spice Doughnut shop in Louisville. Her favorite pastime was cooking savory meals for her friends and family. Besides her husband of 64 years, Willard, she leaves to cherish her memory, daughter, Beverly Phillippe, son, Marvin Salleng (Tina), sister, Norma Jean Blanton, brother, James Durbin, grandchildren, Christine, Corey, and James, great-grandchildren, Will, Maryam, Tasneem, and Sumayyah. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday October 26, 2020 at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Rd., Louisville, Ky. A visitation will be held on Sunday October 25, 2020 from 12:00 until 4:00 PM at the funeral home. The family would like to acknowledge the exceptional care that Baptist Health Louisville and the Hospice Group gave to Ernestine.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Louisville Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home East
11601 Ballardsville Road
Louisville, KY 40241
(502) 241-8424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved