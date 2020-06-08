Ernestine "Tommie" Upchurch KingLouisville - 101, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born in Columbus, GA on March 12, 1919 to William E. and Florence G. Upchurch. After her marriage to Frederick J. King in 1946, they lived for a time in Columbia and then Charleston, S.C. before choosing Louisville as their permanent home in 1959. For many years, Tommie was the Supervisor of Food Services for Kentucky Country Day School before her retirement to enjoy more time with her family.Tommie had a keen sense of public responsibility and involved herself in many volunteer roles. She worked countless hours as a member of the Red Cross Nursing Aid Corp during WWII in Columbus, GA and, based on her skills and knowledge, was proud to frequently be treated as a qualified nurse and not merely an aid. She stayed heavily involved in Boy Scouts during her sons' young lives and was a Den Mother of Cub Scout Pack 246 for several years. Tommie also faithfully served in many leadership positions at Buechel United Methodist Church where she was an active member for over 60 years.She was an avid reader and daily completed the Courier Journal crossword puzzle. Mucka, as she was known to her grandchildren, loved to play Scrabble and showed no mercy, even when playing against her beloved family. Twice monthly she could be found at the canasta table, having been a founding member of a canasta club which began in 1987.Tommie will be remembered as graceful and grace-filled; faithful and faith-filled, loving and loved.She is preceded in death by her husband, Frederick J. King, son Frank G. King, and brothers Robert Upchurch and Frank Upchurch. Tommie is survived by sons Fred King (Cheryl) and Greg King (Cinda) both of Louisville; daughter-in-law, Judy King of Houston, TX; grandchildren Jennifer Hayden (Richard) of Owensboro, KY, Matt King (Jen) of Louisville, Heather Higdon (Bryan) of Acworth, GA, Kristi King (Jason) of Houston, TX, Abby King of Philadelphia, PA, Samuel King of Louisville, KY, Laurie Kraft (John) of Floyds Knobs, IN, Leah Guy of Lamberton, NJ; great-grandchildren Reese, Sarah, and Vince Hayden of Owensboro, KY, Brooks King of Louisville, KY, Jack Kraft of Floyds Knobs, IN, Spence Kraft of Clarksville, IN, and Tyler Kraft of New Albany, IN; and nephew Bob Upchurch (Debbie) of Suwanee, GA. She was also cherished by countless friends throughout her life, most recently the wonderful residents and staff of The Forum at Brookside.A memorial service and celebration of Tommie's life, with interment at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, will be held when family and friends may travel and gather safely. Memorial gifts may be made to Buechel United Methodist Church, 2817 Hikes Lane, Louisville, KY 40218 or to Kentucky Wesleyan College, 3000 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.