Ernesto Escamilla
Louisville - Ernesto Escamilla, (Ernie) age 72, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 18th, 2019 with his loving wife Donna by his side.
Born in Reynosa, Mexico, Ernie's father was sponsored by a rancher to come to McAllen, Tx. when Ernie was just 2 years old. He developed a love and understanding of horses from his father, which fueled his passion for one of his favorite past times, horse racing. When he moved to Louisville, he met most of his closest friends handicapping races at "Moose's Bar" which became their own little enclave at Churchill Downs. Moose saw to it that their glasses were always full, and stories of victories and losses are still told today. They never get old, just more beloved.
Ernie moved to Louisville after his army duties were concluded, and found his way into the dry cleaning business. He owned as many as 5 stores, but eventually settled on opening Valet Cleaners in Lyndon, which he operated for nearly 30 years. He was a long time member of Midland Trail golf course, where he worked on his pretty low handicap, and in the process he became a legend for hitting 5 hole-in-ones on the number 4 hole. In recent years Ernie played more gin than golf at Midland Trail. They were fiercely competitive games, where beating a buddy out of a quarter won bragging rights for the day! Ultimately he joined Donna in her business at Bedded Bliss. Ernie used his sales and customer service savvy to help Donna build a successful business. Ernie loved charming all the ladies who came in to shop, and they all adored him. He became an excellent gift wrapper. Customers were hesitant at first, but he won them over!
Ernie was preceded in death by his parents, Juan and Maria Escamilla, brother Johnny and sister Rose Saenz, and survived by his two brothers, Manuel Escamilla (Chelo) of McAllen, TX. and Eduardo Escamilla (Barbara) of Seattle, WA. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, friends and customers.
We will all miss Ernie tremendously. His sharp wit, often-twisted sense of humor, and no nonsense attitude, cannot be replaced. There was only one Ernie, and a character he was.
A memorial celebration of Ernie's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers…a donation to Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr. Louisville, Ky. 40205, will be greatly appreciated. They provide a valuable, compassionate service for end of life care.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 31, 2019