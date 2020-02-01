Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Ernie L. New Obituary
Ernie L. New

Louisville - Ernie L. New, 73, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life on Friday, January 31, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Ernie was born in Matewan, West Virginia to the late Earnest and Clara Opal New. He served in the United States Air Force and retired from the Air National Guard. He was also a proud member of the Derby City Coin Club. He has been a member of Ninth & O Baptist Church for over 50 years, where he also sang in the choir.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Jessie E. New.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 49 years, Linda New; children, Christopher New (Melissa) and Angela New; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Ernie will be at 10 AM on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road. A private family burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-7 PM on Wednesday, February 5 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ninth & O Baptist Church. Condolences may be shared online at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020
