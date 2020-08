Or Copy this URL to Share

Ernie Paul Robinson



Louisville - passed on July 27,2020. Visitation will be Friday Aug.7,2020 from 6-8 pm, the funeral will be Saturday Aug.8,2020 at 11 am both at Jacob Primitive Baptist Church,1128 S.32nd Street. Lou.Ky. 40210. Services entrusted to George R.Mason Funeral Home.









