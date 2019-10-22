Services
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
(502) 969-1367
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Directors
8519 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 402195390
Errol Lee Greer

Errol Lee Greer Obituary
Errol Lee Greer

Louisville - Errol Lee Greer, 79, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away Monday, October 21, 2019 with his family by his side. He was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church and a member of Teamsters Local 89.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost sixty years, Nancy Greer. three sons, Steven Greer(Joan), Michael Greer, David Greer and a host of many other family members and friends.

A memorial visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 10:00am until 1:00pm at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Louisville, Kentucky 40219 with a memorial service at 1:00pm. A private family burial will be held at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019
