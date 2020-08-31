Essence Faye Lynch
Louisville - 30, passed away on August 26, 2020. She is survived by her children Dynasty Lynch, Jomarion and Josiah Bibb; parents, Emma Simmons (George) and Willie Lynch, Jr.; siblings, Alicia, Willie III, and Kevin Lynch; step-siblings, Cordore Battles, Natalie Yates, Precious and Wisdom Lynch; grandparents, Rev. W. M. McElvaney (Janice) and Billie McElvaney. Services will be Thursday, September 3, 2020 with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. and funeral to follow at 1 p.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 3315 Dixie Hwy. Arrangements: Rodgers-Awkard & Lyons, 951 S. Preston St. www.ralfunerals.com