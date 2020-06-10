Essie Marie Scott
Essie Marie Scott

Louisville - Essie Marie Scott, 96, passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020. A native of Green County KY., she was the former Essie Risen, retired from the Jefferson County Board of Education and a 50 plus year member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church now Sojourn Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Eugene Scott. Left to cherish her memory are her son, Bill Scott (Rebecca); and a grandson, Kristopher Scott (Erica). Funeral services for Mrs. Scott will be held at noon on Monday at Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with burial to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be from 9 am to service time on Monday. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hosparus of Louisville. Due to COVID-19, attendance will be limited to 35 people for visitation and service.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
