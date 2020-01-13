|
Estell (Saunders) Collins
Louisville - Estell G Collins 84, passed away January 8, 2020
She is survived by her husband Walter Collins Jr., children: Constance A. Green Neblett(Bernard), Sandra Lynn Anderson Neblett (Kevin) and Helen"Bonnie"Cansler. 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Thursday January 16th from 10:30am-12:30pm at 1st Virginia Ave. Missionary Baptist Church 3601 Virginia Ave. with funeral to follow at 12:30pm. burial: Green Meadows Cemetery
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020