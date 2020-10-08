1/1
Estella Wright
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Estella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Estella Wright

Estella Wright, age, 87 of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Baptist Health of Louisville.

Estella who was born in Middlesboro, KY on January 18, 1933, and later moved to Louisville. Estella never met a holiday she did not love, decorating for all occasions. She will always be remembered for her joyful laughter. She was a member of New Life Church.

She was predeceased in death by husband, Herbert Wright; sister, Mamie.

Estella is survived by her brother, Nathaniel Waters; sister, Betty Curry; special lifelong friend, Millicent Evans.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved