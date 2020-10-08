Estella WrightEstella Wright, age, 87 of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father, Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Baptist Health of Louisville.Estella who was born in Middlesboro, KY on January 18, 1933, and later moved to Louisville. Estella never met a holiday she did not love, decorating for all occasions. She will always be remembered for her joyful laughter. She was a member of New Life Church.She was predeceased in death by husband, Herbert Wright; sister, Mamie.Estella is survived by her brother, Nathaniel Waters; sister, Betty Curry; special lifelong friend, Millicent Evans.Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Pearson's, 149 Breckenridge Ln. with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday, 12 p.m.-1 p.m.