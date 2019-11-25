|
Estelle Gordon Cohen
Louisville - Estelle Gordon Cohen, 91, died November 24, 2019 in Louisville, KY. She was born in Salisbury, MD and her family moved to Louisville when she was four years old.
Estelle was in the first class of women accepted into the University of Louisville, Brandeis School of Law. In 1950, while on the Belle of Louisville, she met Arnold B. Cohen. After they married the couple moved to New Jersey, she continued to practice law as a tax attorney and raised her two young daughters.
The Honorable Judge Cohen was appointed to the bench in New Jersey during the late 1970's. She was an organizing member of the National Association of Women Judges, with Judges Sandra Day O' Conner and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
In her retirement, she moved back to Louisville enjoying her time with family and friends. Known for her beautiful needlepointing, she received many awards at the KY State Fair.
Estelle was predeceased by her husband Arnold and her parents, Morris and Mae Gordon.
Her survivors include her daughters, Ruth Kimball (Conrad) and Sharon Babbin (Jed); grandchildren, Aaron Herman, Marc Herman, Edith Reeves and Adam Kimball; brothers Teddy Gordon (Suzanne) and Harry Gordon (Sue); six great- grandchildren and her large extended family.
Visitors are welcome from at 12 p.m, until time of funeral service at 1 p.m., Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Ave. Burial will be in Adath Jeshurun Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy to Congregation Adath Jeshurun, 2401 Woodbourne Ave, Louisville, KY 40205 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
