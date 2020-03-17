Services
Newcomer S.W. Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer S.W. Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Valley Station Church of God
Resources
More Obituaries for Esther Beck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Esther Beck


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Esther Beck Obituary
Esther Beck

Louisville - Esther Ellen Beck , 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born on January 25, 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Jesse and Bessie Barr.

In addition to her parents, Esther is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Beck and her children, Tom Beck Jr. and Cindy Beck.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Judy Vertrees, William A. Brown, Jr., Marvin Brown, Michael (Debbie) Brown, Janice (Tim) Reece, Richard (Jenny) Beck, Keith Beck; 15 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; and 2 brothers, Frank Barr and Marshall Barr.

A service to celebrate Esther's life will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Valley Station Church of God with burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery . The family will accept guests for visitation from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Esther's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -