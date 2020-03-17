|
Esther Beck
Louisville - Esther Ellen Beck , 85, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born on January 25, 1935 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Jesse and Bessie Barr.
In addition to her parents, Esther is preceded in death by her husband, Tom Beck and her children, Tom Beck Jr. and Cindy Beck.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Judy Vertrees, William A. Brown, Jr., Marvin Brown, Michael (Debbie) Brown, Janice (Tim) Reece, Richard (Jenny) Beck, Keith Beck; 15 grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; and 2 brothers, Frank Barr and Marshall Barr.
A service to celebrate Esther's life will be at 11:00 am on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Valley Station Church of God with burial to follow at St. Stephens Cemetery . The family will accept guests for visitation from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy).
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020