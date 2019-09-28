|
Esther Duke
Louisville - Esther Duke, 94, passed away on Saturday September 28, 2019. She was born in Butler Co., KY on December 14, 1924 to the late Joe and Donnie (Dockery) Phelps. She was retired from Baptist Health Hospital. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Glendon Duke. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Steve (Sandy) and Gary Duke; a sister, Martella Mason; brother, Chandler Phelps; grandchildren, Amanda Anderson (Joel), Amy Duke and David Duke (Samantha); and a great granddaughter, Piper Anderson. Funeral service will be held at 11 am Wednesday in the Southern Chapel of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd. with interment to follow in Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm on Tuesday. Online condolences may be shared with the family at, www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019