Esther Joyce Strader
1939 - 2020
Esther Joyce Strader

Louisville - 81, of Louisville died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.

She was the former Esther Joyce Cavanaugh, a native of Nortonville, KY, a dental assistant for Dr. Steve Grant and a member of Westport Road Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Gaye Strader, and brothers, Amon and Dennis Cavanaugh.

She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Rev. Doug Strader; sons, Mark Strader (Jessica) and Stan Strader (Jackie); grandchildren, Brandon Farmer (Jenny), Kelsey Hill (Cody), Jordan Strader, John Mark Strader and Noah Smith; great grandchildren, Ellie Hill and Leo Farmer; sisters, Martha Lewis, Rita Yandell (Larry) and Carolyn Phaup; brother, Jimmy Cavanaugh (Juanita); and sisters-in-law, Norma Cavanaugh and Jeannie Cavanaugh.

Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Westport Road Baptist Church 9705 Westport Road with burial to follow in the Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at her church.

Memorial gifts may be made to Westport Road Baptist Church or Alongside Love.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
09:30 AM
Westport Road Baptist Church
MAY
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Westport Road Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
EMBRY-BOSSE FUNERAL HOME
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
