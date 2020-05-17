Esther Joyce StraderLouisville - 81, of Louisville died Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Baptist Health Louisville.She was the former Esther Joyce Cavanaugh, a native of Nortonville, KY, a dental assistant for Dr. Steve Grant and a member of Westport Road Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Gaye Strader, and brothers, Amon and Dennis Cavanaugh.She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years Rev. Doug Strader; sons, Mark Strader (Jessica) and Stan Strader (Jackie); grandchildren, Brandon Farmer (Jenny), Kelsey Hill (Cody), Jordan Strader, John Mark Strader and Noah Smith; great grandchildren, Ellie Hill and Leo Farmer; sisters, Martha Lewis, Rita Yandell (Larry) and Carolyn Phaup; brother, Jimmy Cavanaugh (Juanita); and sisters-in-law, Norma Cavanaugh and Jeannie Cavanaugh.Her funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Westport Road Baptist Church 9705 Westport Road with burial to follow in the Floydsburg Cemetery. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at her church.Memorial gifts may be made to Westport Road Baptist Church or Alongside Love.