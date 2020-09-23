1/1
Esther L. Main
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther L. Main

Louisville - Esther L. Main, 85, of Louisville, passed away on September 22, 2020. She was born in Morehead, Kentucky in 1934 to Barnabus and Goldie Kinder. She grew up in a small West Virginia community, then raised her own family in Chicago with her husband James Main and returned to Kentucky in 1968. She is survived by two of her three children; Mona L. Martin, and Victoria Main, as well as her daughter-in-law Cynthia Coffey Main and her grandchildren Bobbi Erdmann and Jason and Nadia Erdmann. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald James Main. She was much loved by her family and friends and will be missed.

Esther was an active member of the Southeast Christian church in Louisville where she was a part of bible study circles for years and helped with community projects to bring joy to others and to benefit children. She loved to dance and to travel with family and her friends from church. Over the years of her life, she was mother, grandmother, the cook and the hostess, the gardener, the student, the hard worker, the property manager and always the adventurer filled with a joy for life.

A memorial service will be held at 4 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Arch L. Heady at Resthaven funeral home at 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville. Friends are invited to the visitation room immediately after the service to add to the photo boards of Esther's life and to share stories with each other and her family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved