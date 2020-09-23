Esther L. MainLouisville - Esther L. Main, 85, of Louisville, passed away on September 22, 2020. She was born in Morehead, Kentucky in 1934 to Barnabus and Goldie Kinder. She grew up in a small West Virginia community, then raised her own family in Chicago with her husband James Main and returned to Kentucky in 1968. She is survived by two of her three children; Mona L. Martin, and Victoria Main, as well as her daughter-in-law Cynthia Coffey Main and her grandchildren Bobbi Erdmann and Jason and Nadia Erdmann. She was preceded in death by her son, Ronald James Main. She was much loved by her family and friends and will be missed.Esther was an active member of the Southeast Christian church in Louisville where she was a part of bible study circles for years and helped with community projects to bring joy to others and to benefit children. She loved to dance and to travel with family and her friends from church. Over the years of her life, she was mother, grandmother, the cook and the hostess, the gardener, the student, the hard worker, the property manager and always the adventurer filled with a joy for life.A memorial service will be held at 4 pm on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Arch L. Heady at Resthaven funeral home at 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville. Friends are invited to the visitation room immediately after the service to add to the photo boards of Esther's life and to share stories with each other and her family.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Foundation.