Esther "Monnie" (Walton) Parker
Esther (Walton) "Monnie" Parker

Louisville - PARKER, Esther (Walton) "Monnie", 76, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Monnie was a graduate of Atherton High School and went on to graduate from Transylvania University and University of Louisville School of Dental Hygiene. She was a dental hygienist working for Dr. Sherman Vogt, Drs. Tim Woock and Bob Dick, and Dr. Moldoveanu. Monnie is also a member of Southeast Christian Church and the American Dental Hygienist Association.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David Parker; son, James Parker; sister, Connie Pruitt (Dr. Don Pruitt); brother, Jim Walton (Pat); and nieces and nephews.

Because of Covid-19 restrictions, Monnie's services are private. Highlands Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
