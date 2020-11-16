Esther (Walton) "Monnie" ParkerLouisville - PARKER, Esther (Walton) "Monnie", 76, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.Monnie was a graduate of Atherton High School and went on to graduate from Transylvania University and University of Louisville School of Dental Hygiene. She was a dental hygienist working for Dr. Sherman Vogt, Drs. Tim Woock and Bob Dick, and Dr. Moldoveanu. Monnie is also a member of Southeast Christian Church and the American Dental Hygienist Association.She is survived by her husband of 53 years, David Parker; son, James Parker; sister, Connie Pruitt (Dr. Don Pruitt); brother, Jim Walton (Pat); and nieces and nephews.Because of Covid-19 restrictions, Monnie's services are private. Highlands Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.