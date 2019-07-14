|
Esther "Lillian" Perkins
Louisville - Esther "Lillian" Perkins, 97 passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 at Treyton Oak Towers.
She was the former Lillian Preston, a retired school teacher for the Jefferson County Board of Education and 84 year member of Beechmont Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert and their son Robert Jr.
Survivors include two daughters Sara Shroth (Larry) and Ruth Feindel (Richard).
Funeral service 11AM Wedesday, Nunnelley Funeral Home, 4327 Taylor Blvd., with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation 1 to 7 PM Tuesday and on Wednesday 10AM till the service.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Treyton Oak Towers for their many kindnesses and friendships which truly made a home for her the past 17 years.
Contributions may be made to Beechmont Baptist Church, 4574 S. Third St., Lou., KY 40214.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019