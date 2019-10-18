Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Chestnut Street Baptist Church
1725 West Chestnut Street
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
West Chestnut Street Baptist Church
1725 West Chestnut Street
Esther V. Morton Obituary
Esther V. Morton

Louisville - 82 made her transition on October 16, 2019. She was a retired telephone operator, foster grandparent for JCPS and a member of West Chestnut Street Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Sara Barbour (Gerald) and Olivette Gordon (Patrick); two grandchildren Paislei Gordon and Blake Barbour.

Visitation: 10-11 am Wednesday at the church, 1725 West Chestnut Street with funeral services following at 11 am. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019
