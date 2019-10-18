|
Esther V. Morton
Louisville - 82 made her transition on October 16, 2019. She was a retired telephone operator, foster grandparent for JCPS and a member of West Chestnut Street Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Sara Barbour (Gerald) and Olivette Gordon (Patrick); two grandchildren Paislei Gordon and Blake Barbour.
Visitation: 10-11 am Wednesday at the church, 1725 West Chestnut Street with funeral services following at 11 am. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 21, 2019