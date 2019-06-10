Services
Estill Barger Obituary
Estill Barger

Floyds Knobs - 90, passed away on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

He was born on July 11, 1928 in Squabble Creek, Kentucky to Ance and Alpha Barger. Estill was retired from Tube Turns where he worked as a Tool and Die Maker.

He is preceded in death by his Parents and Brothers, Homer, Elmer, Amel, Chester, Ralph, and Burley Barger.

Estill is survived by his loving Wife of 52 years, Doris Jean Barger, Step-Daughter, Terri Rae Riordan, Step-Son, Phillip Edward (Nancy) Riordan, Step-Daughter, Laura Denise (Ronnie) Harrell, Step-Son, Michael Scott (Jane) Riordan, Siblings, Charlie Barger and Thelma Barger Cordell, 9 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren, and 1 Great Great Grandchild.

Visitation will be from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). His Memorial Service will be at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, at the funeral home. A private interment will be on Thursday at Fairmount Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Avni Thacker of Westminster Nursing Home.

Memorial contributions in Estill's memory be made to the and the .

To leave a special message for the family, please visit

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 10, 2019
