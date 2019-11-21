|
Ethan Lee Allen
Boston - 28, of Boston, KY, passed away November 19, 2019. Unfortunately, another beautiful soul lost to heroin.
He was a recent resident of the Campbellsville Healing Place and attended Rolling Fork Baptist Church. He enjoyed painting, making music, woodworking, and motorcross. He and his dad had a saying, "Endeavor to Persevere."
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John Patton and Jewell Allen; along with a brother, Dustin Vittitow.
He is survived by his parents, Steve Allen (Ava) and Joan Hall (Bill); two brothers, Clint (Bridget) and Ian (Courtney) Allen; two step-brothers, Jacob Vittitow and Evan Hall (Ashley); two sisters, Heather Wood (Aaron) and Kelli Clark (Doug); one step-sister, Stephanie Huff; his grandparents, Kenneth Allen and Dorothy Patton; his faithful companion, Ringo; along with a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the Rolling Fork Baptist Church, Boston, with burial to follow in Rolling Fork Baptist Cemetery. Friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home, New Haven and after 9 a.m. Monday at the Church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Campbellsville Healing Place.
Online condolences may be left at www.jlgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019