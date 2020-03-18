|
Ethan Tanner Beichler
Mount Washington - Ethan Tanner Beichler, age 16, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sunday, March 15, 2020. Ethan was born on December 10, 2003 in Louisville, KY. He was a sophomore at Bullitt Central High School and he was on the Bullitt Central Cougars basketball team. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Brook Beichler. He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Brittany Lester (Christopher); sisters, Makayla Lester, Grace Lester, Brooklyn Lester, Atley Lester, Kaylan Brown and Annie Lester; aunts, Bree Beichler, Bridgett Beichler, Amber Yearns (Jerry); uncles, Aaron Branham (Kim) and Matthew Lester (Tessa); grandmother, Shawna Salsman (Mike); grandfather, Billy Beichler (Theresa); great-grandmothers, Bev Beichler, Jeri Brooks and Roberta Nichols (Ronnie). Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at 12 p.m. in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.). Friends may pay their respects on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020