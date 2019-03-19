|
|
Ethel Bridget Bottom (nee) Noon
Louisville - Ethel Bridget Bottom (nee) Noon, 88 of Louisville, passed away on Saturday, March 16th, 2019.
She was a graduate of Mercy Academy Class of 1948. She was retired as a bookkeeper for the Galt House and she was a member of St. Barnabas Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Bottom, her parents, George E. and Ann Noon, fours sisters, Mary Clark, Anna Barber, Sarah Beckman and Margaret Reinhardt and two brothers, George Noon, Jr. and Charles Noon.
She is survived by her sisters, Julie Metzler and Martha Busby and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 20th from 1PM to 8PM at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral Service will be Thursday at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 3521 Goldsmith Ln, Louisville, KY 40220. Burial will follow at Fudge Cemetery in Breeding, KY.
Expressions of Sympathy can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or Right to Life.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 19, 2019