Ethel C. James
Louisville -
James, Ethel C., 81, of Louisville died Sunday May 17, 2020 at Christian Health Care. She was a retired employee of General Electric Corp. and a member of Temple of Faith Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her son Jon K. James.
She is survived by a daughter Robbin Y. James; a son Clyde D. James; a sister Judy Flemister; three brothers Ronald House (Cynthia) and Louis House (Mariam) and George House (Val); 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday May 26, 2020 at W. P. Porter Mortuary, with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Louisville -
James, Ethel C., 81, of Louisville died Sunday May 17, 2020 at Christian Health Care. She was a retired employee of General Electric Corp. and a member of Temple of Faith Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her son Jon K. James.
She is survived by a daughter Robbin Y. James; a son Clyde D. James; a sister Judy Flemister; three brothers Ronald House (Cynthia) and Louis House (Mariam) and George House (Val); 15 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday May 26, 2020 at W. P. Porter Mortuary, with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Tuesday. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 23 to May 24, 2020.