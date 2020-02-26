|
|
Ethel Jo Ellington
Louisville - Ethel Jo Ellington, 90, passed away peacefully February 25, 2020 at Nazareth Home. Ethel Jo had a BS degree in Medical Technology from Nazareth College and an MA degree in Teaching from Spalding College. She was a registered medical technologist and microbiology supervisor at St. Joseph Infirmary. She retired from St. Anthony Hospital in 1994 as a medical technologist and education coordinator for their School of Medical Technology. She was also a clinical instructor for medical technology students at Spalding College and the University of Louisville.
She was a member of St. John Paul II Parish (formerly St. Pius X) where she was a volunteer in the Resurrection Choir. Ethel Jo was also a volunteer at the Louisville Free Public Library, Bon Air Regional Library Branch.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Ethel Hauck Ellington. She is survived by her brother, Frank Ellington, Jr. (Mary Carmel), her nephews, Frank Ellington III (Kathy), John Ellington (Beverly), her nieces, Maureen Lintner (Jon) and Barbara Ramser (Emmett). She is also survived by her great nephews and nieces, Aaron (Kelsey), Morgan, Courtney, Jonathan (Emily), Mary Ellen (Brian), Daniel, Matthew and Andrew, and her great, great nephew, Mason.
Her funeral mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. John Paul II, 3521 Goldsmith Lane, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the church before the funeral mass. Rattermans in St. Matthews is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. John Paul II Parish, 3042 Hikes Lane, Louisville, KY 40220, Attn: Christine McCullough.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020