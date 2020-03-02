Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Southern Star Baptist Church
2304 Algonquin Pkwy
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Southern Star Baptist Church
2304 Algonquin Pkwy
Ethel Kate Hayes Obituary
Ethel Kate Hayes

Louisville - 98, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.

She was a member of Southern Star Baptist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Doris Gilmore, and a host of family and friends.

Visitation: 10am -12pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Southern Star Baptist Church, 2304 Algonquin Pkwy, with the funeral service to follow at noon, entombment in Evergreen Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
