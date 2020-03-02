|
|
Ethel Kate Hayes
Louisville - 98, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020.
She was a member of Southern Star Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughter, Doris Gilmore, and a host of family and friends.
Visitation: 10am -12pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at Southern Star Baptist Church, 2304 Algonquin Pkwy, with the funeral service to follow at noon, entombment in Evergreen Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020