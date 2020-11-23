1/2
Ethel Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ethel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ethel Kelly

Louisville - Ethel (Crum) Kelly 85, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

She was an avid square dancer, bridge player and a social butterfly at heart. She had a very kind and gentle spirit.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Joseph Kelly; parents, Frank Sr. and Myrtle Crum; brothers, George, Frank Jr, Charles, Thomas, Robert and William; sisters, Sara Conway, Daisy Paprock, and Vivian (Earline) Hill.

She is survived by her son, Michael Joseph Kelly (Terri); sisters, Blanche McDonald, and Joyce Corl (Don); nephew, Steve Corl (Anna); plus many more nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

The staff at The Forum at Brookside nursing facility and Hosparus of Louisville provided great care and compassion.

Private burial will be held at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Owen Funeral Home -Jeffersontown was entrusted with the arrangements.

Expressions of Sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown
9318 Taylorsville Road
Louisville, KY 40299
(502) 266-9655
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved