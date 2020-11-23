Ethel KellyLouisville - Ethel (Crum) Kelly 85, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, November 22, 2020.She was an avid square dancer, bridge player and a social butterfly at heart. She had a very kind and gentle spirit.She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Joseph Kelly; parents, Frank Sr. and Myrtle Crum; brothers, George, Frank Jr, Charles, Thomas, Robert and William; sisters, Sara Conway, Daisy Paprock, and Vivian (Earline) Hill.She is survived by her son, Michael Joseph Kelly (Terri); sisters, Blanche McDonald, and Joyce Corl (Don); nephew, Steve Corl (Anna); plus many more nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.The staff at The Forum at Brookside nursing facility and Hosparus of Louisville provided great care and compassion.Private burial will be held at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Owen Funeral Home -Jeffersontown was entrusted with the arrangements.Expressions of Sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.