Ethel L. Grundy
Louisville - 87, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020.
She was a member of "N" Street Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Anise Mason (William, Sr.), Sandra Adams; grandson, William Mason, Jr.; great-granddaughter, Chancia Anise Mason.
Visitation: 12pm-1pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at her church, 2914 S. 6th St., with funeral to follow at 1pm. Burial: Cave Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Rd.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020