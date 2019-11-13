Services
Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
2718 Virginia Avenue
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 778-7096
Ethel L. "Mom" Thomas

Ethel L. "Mom" Thomas Obituary
Ethel L. "Mom" Thomas

Louisville - 81, passed away Tues. Nov. 12, 2019. She was a member of Oakland Miss. Bapt. Church. Survivors: children, Charles Stallworth, Deborah Stallworth, John Edd, Michael Thomas, Charlotta Thomas, Marita Thomas and a host of other relatives, friends and church family. Visitation: Sat. 9AM followed by service at 10AM. Both services will be held at her church, 1226 Algonquin Pkwy. Interment: Green Meadows Cemetery. Hathaway & Clark Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
