Services
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 283-8269
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Legacy Funeral Center
921 Main Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
Ethel M. Clendenin


1927 - 2019
Ethel M. Clendenin Obituary
Ethel M. Clendenin

Clarksville - A funeral service for Ethel M. Clendenin, 92, of Clarksville, IN will be at 1 PM on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main St. Jeffersonville, IN with burial to follow at Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM - 1 PM at the funeral center. Ethel passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019.

Ethel was born on March 13, 1927 to the late Robert and Virginia Thomas. She retired after many years of service at Clark Memorial Hospital. Her kind spirit will be remembered by all who knew her.

Along with her parents, Ethel is preceded in death by her nieces, Betty Wesley (Chester) and Patricia J. Winn (Bill).

Ethel is survived by her children, Lori Clendenin Esterle (Josh) and Robert Clendenin; nephew, James "Larry" Neal; niece, Judy Bayless (Jim); great nieces, Cheryl Winn (Brett O'Loughlin), Tina Vickers, and Jenny Hager (Shawn); great-nephews, William J. Winn (Candi) and Kevin Wesley; and great-great nieces, Reilley O'Loughlin and Elise and Chloe Winn.

To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.legacyindiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
