Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hill Street Missionary Baptist Church
2203 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Hill Street Missionary Baptist Church
Ethel M. Furch


1932 - 2019
Ethel M. Furch Obituary
Ethel M. Furch

Louisville - Ethel Mae Furch, 87, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019. Ethel was a 70 plus year member of Hill Street Missionary Baptist Church, and worked at Coleridge Elementary School as a Granny

She was born on April 30, 1932 in Louisville, Kentucky to Carl Thomas and Janie Davis. She is preceded in death by her parents, Step-Mother, Alice Thomas, Son, Jesse Lee Bellamy, Jr., Daughter, Beverlyn R. Malone, and Brothers, Joseph C. Thomas, and William Thomas.

Ethel is survived by her Daughter, Katherine Bellamy, Brother, Donald (Joyce) Krank, Son-In-law, Derral Malone, Grandchildren, Theodore Bellamy (special friend Tamoura), Theophilus (Ideisha) Bellamy, Terral Malone, Tranesha (Joey) Burgress, Dephany Bibb, Deschanda Stroud, Tiffany (Lamar) Oakes, Kisha Pitt, Jessica and Thaddius Gough, 19 Great-Grandchilren, 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren, and a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Hill Street Missionary Baptist Church, (2203 Dixie Highway Louisville, KY) with her funeral to follow at 12:00 pm. Burial will be at Louisville Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
