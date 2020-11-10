1/1
Ethel Marie Kreger Marrillia
Ethel Marie Kreger Marrillia

Louisville - Ethel Marie Kreger Marrillia, 91, entered Eternal Life Monday, November 9, 2020.

Ethel was born in Louisville to the late Herman and Alice Kreger. She fondly recalled the many years working for International Harvester and was actively involved with their Retirees Club. She was a woman of faith and devoted parishioner to St. Margaret Mary. She will be dearly missed as a loving and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, Raymond C. "Sam" Marrillia, Sr.; son, Raymond C. "Sammy" Marrillia, Jr. (Tina); grandchildren, Anthony "Tony" Marrillia, Tessie Lynn Henry (Jon), Michael "Tino" (Laura Reilly), Harrison Huelsman (Meagan); great grandchildren, Colton, Tucker, Mia, Kalia, Karsen, Cruse, and Kate; sisters-in-law, Carolyn Jean Dye, Evelyn Greenwell, and Nancy Sue Nichols (Bobby); and former granddaughter-in-law, Lori Marrillia.

Visitation will be held 3-7 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
NOV
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church
